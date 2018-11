When: Thursday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m.

Where: Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell

More info: www.hockadaymuseum.org

The Hockaday Museum presents its annual exhibit, Members’ Salon, which showcases art created by the museum’s talented members. Submitted works cover a broad variety of media, from paintings to woodworking and jewelry to sculpture and more. Many of the artists offer their work for sale. Cost is free for members and $10 for non-members.

