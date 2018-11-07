Table Saw Saga

7:01 a.m. A woman called to ask if she could speak with her son and his girlfriend who had been arrested the night before.

7:58 a.m. A deer was found in the middle of the road near the Rainbow Bar.

8:01 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because a man was messing all her stuff up. The dispatcher reported hearing back and forth screaming and then the man grabbed the phone and said, “I’m not here.” The woman than grabbed the phone and said, “We don’t need the authorities.”

8:42 a.m. A Bigfork man reported that a dog showed up at his house. He doesn’t want it any longer.

9:04 a.m. Broken glass was reported in Kalispell.

9:18 a.m. A Toyota Camry has been parked in a Kalispell man’s driveway for at least three days and he wants someone to move it.

9:36 a.m. Another parked car was causing problems in Somers.

9:56 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that they had photos of a local log jam that they wanted to share.

10:01 a.m. A Coram man reported finding a table saw on the side of the highway. He wanted to know if anyone is missing a table saw and, if not, if he could take the one he found.

10:46 a.m. A Kalispell man was smoking meth on the job.

11:58 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 from his iWatch.

1:33 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because someone stole their Elvis Presley blanket worth an estimated $200. They were very upset.

1:54 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to ask why a sheriff’s deputy was driving around town.

1:59 p.m. A traffic light was out.

2:16 p.m. A dog was wandering around the highway chewing on road kill.

2:32 p.m. A Kalispell man who was released from jail called 911 to see if he could get his stuff back.

3:44 p.m. An abandoned car with a gumball machine inside was found in Bigfork.

3:50 p.m. Someone was holding a sign with profanity on it in front of a school.

4:09 p.m. A Coram man reported that his table saw had gone missing.

4:41 p.m. A Marion man reported that the previous owners of his house left a Maine Coon cat when they moved out. The man decided to keep the cat and, in the years since, the two have become close. Unfortunately, the cat appears to have gotten sick and is having trouble breathing. The man wanted some advice on what to do.

5:11 p.m. Someone was living in a storage unit in Columbia Falls.

5:18 p.m. A Subaru was swerving all over the highway.

7:08 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his four-wheeler had been stolen.

8:03 p.m. A Kalispell man reported seeing a black bear that had been struck by a car.

8:06 p.m. A wildfire was reported near Packer’s Roost.

11:10 p.m. Some “tweakers” were reported at a Kalispell casino.

