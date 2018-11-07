Tester Re-elected to Third Term, Defeating Republican Matt Rosendale

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester speaks with local, tribal and federal law enforcement at an event at Glacier Park International Airport on April 20. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Montana Democrat Jon Tester has won a third term in the U.S. Senate by beating Republican Matt Rosendale.

Tester won Tuesday’s close election despite President Donald Trump taking a personal interest in defeating him.

Trump and his surrogates made repeated trips to Montana after the president vowed last spring that Tester would pay at the polls for sinking his first nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, White House physician Ronny Jackson.

Trump’s comments led to both Republican and Democratic groups spending tens of millions of dollars in an attempt to influence the outcome of the race.

Tester insisted that Montana voters across the political spectrum would support him after examining his record.

The Montana seat was one of 10 held by Senate Democrats seeking re-election in states Trump won in 2016.

