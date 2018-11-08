Missing Lakeside Girl Found Safe; Suspect in Custody

An AMBER Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl from Lakeside has been canceled.

Rihannon McGuire was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial mother in Lakeside on Thursday morning. The mother, Michelle Ferguson, is bi-polar, manic depressive and not currently taking her medications. Law enforcement believed the child’s life was endangered.

Acting Flathead County Undersheriff Brian Heino said McGuire and Ferguson were found this afternoon in Missoula.

The AMBER Alert was canceled at approximately 2:20.

Comments

comments