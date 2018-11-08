Flathead Alum Hired as New Girls Track Coach

Charlie Dotson will be the next head girls track and field coach at Flathead High School, the school announced on Nov. 7.

Dotson replaces Tom Gillespie, who stepped down earlier this year.

A former standout three-sport athlete for the Braves, Dotson finished fifth in the state in the 200-meter finals as a senior in 2008. On the football field, Dotson lined up alongside now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler at Flathead before going on to play running back at the University of Montana-Western.

Dotson currently teaches health and physical education at his alma mater and has been an assistant with the football and track programs the last several seasons.

Comments

comments