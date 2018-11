When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Where: Glacier High School in Kalispell

More info: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

The Rotary Clubs of Bigfork and Evergreen Rotary are proud to bring the Harlem Globetrotters to the Flathead Valley. The Globetrotters’ show always features amazing basketball skills and wizardry, with a continued focus on family entertainment. Tickets are $18-$20.

Comments

comments