New Sheriff’s Administration Takes Shape

Just days after he was formally elected as Flathead County’s next sheriff, Brian Heino is building his team.

Heino has selected two long-time Flathead County Sheriff’s Office veterans and one new face to join him when he takes over as the county’s top lawman on Jan. 1. Wayne K. DuBois, a police sergeant in Richland, Washington, has been named undersheriff; Sgt. Nick Salois will be patrol commander; and Sgt. Jeanne Parker will become detective commander.

Heino said he interviewed three candidates for undersheriff but selected DuBois because of his experience. Besides working for the Richland Police Department, DuBois owns a law enforcement organization consulting firm, is the western regional director of the National Tactical Officers Association, is the leader of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and has more than 20 years experience in numerous law enforcement offices in Washington.

Beyond DuBois’ resume, Heino said it was his experience in a larger community that made him stand out among the candidates.

“He has worked in growing communities like ours and he understands the ups and downs of that type of growth,” Heino said. “He has a lot of experience, and I really think that will help our department grow going forward.”

DuBois said he has known Heino and others at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade. He said he’s excited to move to the Flathead and help the sheriff’s office grow.

“I think we’re going to be able to do some really awesome things,” he said.

Salois, the new patrol commander, has been with the sheriff’s office for more than a decade and has previously held the position. Heino said Salois is a respected member of the team, and he is confident that he will easily slip back into that role.

Parker, the new detective commander, has been a full-time detective for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Heino said she would remain involved with ICAC.

Heino beat three other sheriff’s candidates during the Republican primary in June. There was no Democratic challenger during the general election. With the retirement of Undersheriff David Leib earlier this month, Heino has taken on the role as acting undersheriff. He will formally replace Sheriff Chuck Curry on Jan. 1.

If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a special deal every month from one of our great local business partners. Members also gain access to www.beaconeditorsclub.com, where they will find exclusive content like deep dives into our biggest stories and a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom. Join Now

Comments

comments