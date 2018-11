A Montana man is recovering from a bear attack that occurred while he was hunting northwest of Columbia Falls.

KECI-TV reports the attack happened at about 9:25 Sunday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says the victim and a second man were hunting when one of them was attacked. The victim was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he was in stable condition. The nature of his injuries was unknown.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials were investigating.

