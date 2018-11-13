First Icy Day of the Year

7:01 a.m. The road department asked a Coram woman to remove a big stump from her property.

8:06 a.m. A Kalispell man flipped his truck on an icy road.

8:20 a.m. Another driver, this time in Whitefish, crashed their vehicle due to icy roads.

8:40 a.m. A Lakeside man called 911 to report that his wallet was stolen. Upon further investigation, he had actually left it at his girlfriend’s house, but he really didn’t want to go back there because they were fighting. The dispatcher said deputies were too busy dealing with cars sliding off roads in icy conditions to deal with his wallet. He could call back later when they weren’t as busy.

8:58 a.m. Some tools were stolen.

9:31 a.m. A man was blocking a Kalispell intersection because he was trying to pull another vehicle out of the ditch.

9:38 a.m. A Kalispell woman flipped her truck on its side presumably because of icy roads.

9:54 a.m. A Coram resident drove their vehicle into a snow bank where it should probably stay until the owner slows down and figures out how to drive in winter conditions again.

11:26 a.m. Some kids were making prank calls and saying, “Hey, this is Pizza Hut!” before hanging up the phone.

1:19 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because a stray ram ended up on his property. He said he’ll keep it for a few days to give animal control time to try to track down the owner, but if no one claims it he’ll just give his buddy a call to see if he wants it.

1:38 p.m. A Kalispell man loaned his car to a friend who has not returned it yet.

3:37 p.m. Someone broke into a Columbia Falls storage unit, defecated on the floor and left. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

6:16 p.m. Someone apparently kicked down the door of a Columbia Falls home, took a bath and then left.

10:36 p.m. Someone was looking at a storage unit that was not theirs.

