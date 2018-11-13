Glacier Park Visitation Up in October

Visitation in Glacier National Park was up nearly 9 percent in October, when more than 92,000 people passed through its gates just one month after wildfire closures remained in effect.

The October figures bring the total year-to-date visitation to 2,939,342, which is 10.7 percent fewer than last year at this time, when 3,276,651 visitors had already come to Glacier despite the smoky skies of another destructive wildfire season.

Major wildfires have impacted the west side of the park — by far the busiest entrance — for the last two years and at times significantly suppressed visitation.

In August and September 2017, the Sprague Fire torched 17,000 acres, forcing the evacuation and closure of a large part of the park, and destroyed the historic Sperry Chalet. In August 2018, the Howe Ridge Fire torched more than 14,500 acres and forced the evacuation of a large part of the Lake McDonald area. It also closed the Sun Road for most of August and into September. Limited shuttle access between Apgar and Logan Pass resumed Sept. 7 and 10 days later the entire road reopened to private vehicles.

Visitors to Glacier via the West Entrance totaled 52,179, while visitors to Saint Mary totaled 11,748. Visitors to Camas totaled 10,723, while 7,031 entered the park at Polebridge.

