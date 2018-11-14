Man Accused in Deadly Missoula Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

MISSOULA — A Montana man accused in the deadly shooting of a man and woman at a Missoula motel has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

KGVO-AM reports 18-year-old Preston Rossbach was arraigned Tuesday in a Missoula courtroom, entering the not guilty plea to two counts of deliberate homicide.

Rossbach was arrested last month following the deaths of 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin. They were found dead inside a room at the Mountain Valley Inn.

Prosecutor Jordan Kilby says three people entered the motel room, leading to two deaths and one person injured.

Kilby says investigators are recreating the crime scene to determine which suspects shot and stabbed which victims.

