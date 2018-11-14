Skiers Reminded of Uphill Policy on Big Mountain

As snow begins to blanket the mountains, recreationists are reminded of a long-practiced tradition on Big Mountain.

In an effort to continue access to public lands and provide for public safety, Flathead National Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort are reminding skiers and snowboarders to follow the mountain’s uphill policy. The U.S. Forest Service special order requires uphill skiers to keep their distance from grooming machines and snowmaking equipment and follow route restrictions.

Route and timing restrictions take effect Nov. 22. The policy is in effect 14 days prior to opening day of the resort, Dec. 6, and remains in effect 14 days after closing day.

In preparation for opening day, snowmaking and grooming operations are ongoing as conditions allow. Resort officials remind the public that equipment such as snow guns, hoses, grooming machines, snowmobiles and high voltage lines can present real and serious hazards to skiers and must be avoided.

Any uphill travelers not following the special order can be ticketed and face up to a $100 fine for a first offense and stiffer penalties for repeat offenders. Pre-season and post-season dogs must be on a leash. During ski season dogs are prohibited.

Parking for uphill skiers is limited to the Spruce Lot only.

