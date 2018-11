When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

Music based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet will fill the concert hall when the Glacier Symphony Orchestra presents “Paradise Garden.” Complementing the program will be the highly regarded classical guitarist Marcin Dylla. Tickets range from $27-$37 for adults, $10 for college students, and $5 for youth.

Comments

comments