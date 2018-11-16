California Man Sentenced to Prison for Dealing Meth in Kalispell

A 35-year-old California man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being arrested for dealing meth in the Flathead Valley.

Christopher George Nomura was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and another 5 years for possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime. Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Nomura in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Nov. 15.

According to a press release from federal law enforcement, Nomura was apprehended during a Northwest Montana Drug Task Force investigation in February 2016. Nomura was arrested after an informant purchased meth from him at a Kalispell hotel. When Nomura was apprehended, agents found two pistols and a bag of meth on him. Nomura admitted he went to California in early 2016 and got a pound of meth to distribute in the Kalispell area.

