Flathead Football Plays for State Championship Tonight

Flathead High School football players board a bus on Nov. 15, 2018 as the football team departed for Billings for the Class AA State Football Championship against Billings West High School. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Braves are playing to bring a state championship home for the first time since 1970, with the action kicking off tonight 7 p.m. against the Billings West Golden Bears. The Beacon is live at Daylis Stadium in Billings and we’ll have complete coverage of the action throughout the evening, and additional coverage in the Nov. 21 issue of the Beacon.

Flathead (9-3) at Billings West (11-1)

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Daylis Stadium, Billings

Live Coverage: Follow Staff Writer Andy Viano on Twitter (@andy_viano), listen live on KGEZ 600 AM or watch a pay-per-view broadcast at www.nfhsnetwork.com

Last Meeting: Billings West beat Flathead 42-20 on Sept. 7 at Legends Stadium in Kalispell. The Golden Bears jumped out quickly 21-0 in the first quarter to build a lead that the Braves could not overcome.

How They Got Here: Flathead upended previously undefeated (and top-seeded) Bozeman 21-17 in the state semifinals on Nov. 9. The No. 4 Braves started the playoffs with a 52-35 thrashing of two-time defending state champion Billings Senior in the quarterfinals on Nov. 2.

Complete Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Billings West has won 10 straight games since an early loss to Bozeman, and blanked Helena 34-0 in last week’s state semifinals. The Bears beat Butte 45-27 in the opening round. Billings West has been at home every week in the postseason.

