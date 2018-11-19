Legislative Leadership Includes Flathead Lawmakers

Polson Rep. Greg Hertz (right) will be the House speaker when Montana's next legislative session begins in 2019. Beacon file photo

Montana Democrats and Republicans from both chambers caucused in Helena on Nov. 14 to choose leadership for the upcoming session, nominating several Flathead lawmakers for prominent positions, including the election of Polson’s Greg Hertz as Speaker of the House.

Hertz, a fourth-term Republican representing House District 11 who served as a majority whip of the House during the 2015 session, ​said he anticipates a political showdown between the Republican majority in the House and Senate and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, particularly over the future of Medicaid expansion in Montana.

He also called for a unified front in a GOP that has endured deep divisions in recent years.

But with Medicaid set to expire in June, and given the recent failure of Initiative 185, a measure that would have funded Medicaid by raising taxes on tobacco and vaping products, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that debate over the future of Medicaid expansion will dominate the 66th Legislative Session set to begin in January.

Parsing out work requirements, asset testing and other restrictions on Medicaid participants is likely to figure prominently into Republican-crafted expansion measures, Hertz said, even as Bullock’s proposed state budget plan for the 2020-21 biennium extends Medicaid expansion.

The governor’s $10.3 billion budget proposal also includes significant investments in preschool and infrastructure for urban and rural areas.

Three years ago, Bullock and a group of moderate Republican lawmakers joined minority Democrats to pass Medicaid expansion, and built in a sunset date of July 2019. The expiration date was intended to allow an opportunity for lawmakers to observe how the program is working, how much it costs and to decide whether to continue, alter or end it.

Hertz said he’s confident Republicans will craft a responsible plan for Medicaid expansion, but that it will have to contain some significant reforms and changes.

“We recognize it’s our responsibility to manage it and we are looking at all possible solutions,” he said. “The question is what that plan might look like.”

In running for the position as Speaker of the House, Hertz called for unity in a Republican party that has endured its share of divisiveness, with a hardline conservative faction often clashing with more moderate GOP lawmakers who have crossed party lines in order to pass major legislation.

“My primary goal in the upcoming session is to work as a unified Republican caucus, and to allow us to work together and move Republican principles across the line,” Hertz said.

He said new tax increases proposed by Bullock, including a tobacco tax, liquor tax and taxes on hotels and rental cars, will likely be a non-starter.

As the new House speaker, Hertz replaces departing Speaker Austin Knudsen.

Because Republicans have majorities in both the House and Senate, their caucuses choose the Legislature’s top leadership posts, and said their priority is to strengthen and unify their party to increase their chances of winning the governor’s office, which has been in Democratic hands since 2005.

Other Flathead lawmakers elected to top posts are Sen. Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, who will serve as president pro-tempore, and Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, who will serve as one of four House majority whips.

Democratic lawmakers selected Rep. Casey Schreiner of Great Falls as House minority leader and re-elected Sen. Jon Sesso of Butte as Senate minority leader.

Leadership for the 66th Legislative Session:

SENATE

President of the Senate: Sen. Scott Sales (R-Bozeman)

President Pro-Tempore: Sen. Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell)

Majority Leader: Sen. Fred Thomas (R-Stevensville)

Majority Whips: Sens. Cary Smith (R-Billings) and Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Minority Leader: Sen. Jon Sesso (D-Butte)

Minority Whips: Sens. JP Pomnichowski (D-Bozeman) and Margie MacDonald (D-Billings)

HOUSE

Speaker of the House: Rep. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

Speaker Pro Tempore: Rep. Wylie Galt (R-Martinsdale)

Majority Leader: Rep. Brad Tschida (R-Missoula)

Majority Whips: Reps. Becky Beard (R-Elliston), Dennis Lenz (R-Billings), Derek Skees (R-Kalispell), and Seth Berglee (R-Joliet)

Minority Leader: Rep. Casey Schreiner (D-Great Falls)

Minority Whips: Reps. Shane Morigeau (D-Missoula), Kim Abbott (D-Helena), and Denise Hayman (D-Bozeman)

Minority Caucus Chair: Rep. Laurie Bishop (D-Livingston)

Committee on Committees

The Committee on Committees makes all of the committee and committee chair appointments in the Senate: Senators Dee Brown (R-Hungry Horse), David Howard (R-Park City), Cary Smith (R-Billings), Jeff Welborn (R-Dillon), Gordy Vance (R-Belgrade), Ryan Osmundson (R-Buffalo)

