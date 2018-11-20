Logan Jones’ Late TD the Difference in Brawl of the Wild

Montana State University turned away their archrivals in Missoula on the goal line in the final seconds to earn an unforgettable 29-25 win on Nov. 17 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Bobcats (7-4) forced a fumble with the University of Montana (6-5) one yard away from the end zone to seal the win, MSU’s third straight in the rivalry game. The victory completed a stunning comeback for the Bobcats, who trailed 22-0 in the first half before rallying.

Glacier alum Logan Jones provided the go-ahead score for the Bobcats, racing 13 yards to the end zone with just three minutes remaining to give MSU its first lead of the day. Jones carried the ball eight times for 47 yards in the win and added a 23-yard reception. The junior has scored three touchdowns in just four games since returning from a core injury that sidelined him for the first seven games of the year.

One day after the win, MSU learned it had qualified for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and earned a first-round game against Incarnate Word on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. It will be Montana State’s first playoff game under third-year head coach Jeff Choate and first overall since 2014.

The Brawl of the Wild marked the end of Montana’s season and the end of Glacier alum Evan Epperly’s collegiate career. Epperly, a safety, played in 38 games over four seasons for the Griz and ends his career with 63 total tackles and two interceptions.

