Pair of Girls Hoops Standouts Make College Commitments

Glacier High School’s Kali Gulick and Bigfork’s Rakiah Grende will both be continuing their basketball careers in college, announcing their commitments on Nov. 15.

Gulick, a 6-foot-2 center, will attend Montana State University-Billings following her senior season. A second-team All-Western AA conference pick a year ago, Gulick averaged nine points and four rebounds per game as a junior while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Grende, the daughter of Bigfork coach Jami Grende, will play at Carroll College, securing a scholarship less than two years after she was diagnosed with a cancerous teratoma that nearly killed her. She helped the Valkyries to the Class B state tournament last year, her first full season of prep basketball, and was named to the District 7B all-conference first team after the season.

Comments

comments