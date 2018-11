When: Friday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: Casey’s Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.caseyswhitefish.com

Stumptown Snowboards presents KamiKazu and The Future of Yesterday from Transworld Snowboarding. The double-feature premiere benefits the A-Rob Plant A Seed Project. There will be product giveaways and a raffle. Come get stoked for the winter season and support a good cause.

Comments

comments