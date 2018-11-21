2 Killed After Train Hits Pickup Near Wolf Point

GREAT FALLS — A freight train hit a pickup truck that was stuck on the tracks about six miles east of Wolf Point, killing the driver and a passenger.

The Montana Highway Patrol says someone was driving the truck in a field on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation at about 5 a.m. Wednesday when it got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Trooper Mitch Willett tells the Great Falls Tribune the train activated emergency signals and brakes but hit the pickup, which bounced off the tracks and rolled down an embankment before catching fire.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were killed in the crash or as a result of the fire. Their names haven’t been released.

The patrol says no one on the train was injured and it did not der

