2018 Gift Guide

Season’s tidings, and welcome to this year’s edition of the Flathead Beacon Gift Guide, an annual offering of wintery wares and custom crafts all stocked by local vendors and on prominent display in the Flathead Valley’s storefronts.

The Beacon staff has assembled this guide to giving as a convenient catalog to help you navigate the holiday season just as the festive shopping season begins in earnest.

We’ve selected a roster of gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to big-ticket buys, custom-made totes, stylish threads, toys for the tots, outdoor gear, and more, so holiday shoppers are certain to find something that suits everyone this gift-giving season.

From presents that stand the test of time to baked delicacies that don’t, we hope these gift ideas make holiday shopping fun and easy this season.

Enjoy your time exchanging gifts and gratitude with friends, family and loved ones while supporting local businesses.

Happy holidays from the Flathead Beacon!

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Essential Threads

1 Honey Punch Jacket

$96

Harlow, Whitefish

2 Filson Ultra Light Quilted Jacket and Vintage Flannel Work Shirt

$195 (jacket)

$145 (shirt)

Western Outdoor, Kalispell

3 Bos. & Co. Holland Boots

$250

The Toggery, Whitefish/Kalispell

4 El Vaquero 80s Original Apache Fringe Bag

$375

Sappari, Whitefish

5 Sweatshirt

$45

Flathead Lake Brewing Co., Bigfork

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Cozy Up

1 Cable Knit Beanie

$28

The Montana Scene, Kalispell

2 Montana Wood Briquettes

$5

www.mwbfire.com

3 Beeswax and Cement Candle

$45

Montana Marie, Kalispell

4 Decorative Matches

Prices vary

Electric Avenue Gifts, Bigfork

5 Pajamas

$59

Sage and Cedar, Kalispell/Whitefish

6 Scarf/Blanket Combo

$37.99

Murdoch’s, Columbia Falls/Kalispell

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Gourmet

1 Breads and Pastries

$1.25 and up

Uptown Hearth, Columbia Falls

2 T-Bone Steak

$35

Perfect Cuts Specialty Meat Shop, Columbia Falls

3 Assorted Wines

$20 and up

Great Northern Gourmet restaurant and shop, Bigfork

4 Panettone Sweet Bread

$45

Great Northern Gourmet restaurant and shop, Bigfork

5 Wild Huckleberry Preserves

$12

Eva Gates Preserves, Bigfork



6 Gourmet Cheeses and Salamis

Prices vary

Brix Bottleshop, Kalispell

7 Elixir Fixer Cocktail and Soda Syrup

$14.99

Brix Bottleshop, Kalispell

8 Domestic and Imported Beers – Single/Six-Pack/Case

Prices vary

Brix Bottleshop, Kalispell

9 Seasonal “Celebration” Dark Roast Coffee

$11

Montana Coffee Traders, Whitefish/Kalispell

10 Steak Night Gift Set (Four-Pack)

$29.95

World Spice Merchant, Columbia Falls

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Toddlers and Tykes

1 Wooden Pull Along Zigolo

$18

Mady & Max, Bigfork

2 Books by Montana Authors/Artists

$10.95 to $18.95

Bookworks, Whitefish

3 Cobble Hill Santa’s Little Helper Puzzle

$16.99

Imagination Station, Kalispell/Whitefish

4 Fat Brain Toys Yeti or Not Game

$20.99

Imagination Station, Kalispell/Whitefish

5 Hazel Village Organic Lucy Owl

$44

Sprouts, Whitefish

6 Inchworm Alley Organic Glacier Park Onesie

$38

Sprouts, Whitefish

7 Diamond Head Ukulele

$50

Music One Workshop, Kalispell

8 Kinderfeets TinyTot Bamboo 2-in-1 Tricycle and Balance Bike

$99

Nature Baby Outfitter, Kalispell

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Adventure Lab

1 Technica Cochise 130 Ski Boots

$699.95

Great Northern Cycle and Ski, Whitefish

2 Dissent GFX Compression Hybrid Wool Ski Sock

$55

Great Northern Cycle and Ski, Whitefish

3 Specialized Custom Footbeds

$149.99

Great Northern Cycle and Ski, Whitefish

4 Yeti Hopper Backflip Cooler

$299

Sportsman and Ski Haus, Whitefish/Kalispell

5 Yeti Hopper Flio Cooler

$249.99

Sportsman and Ski Haus, Whitefish/Kalispell

6 IHelinox Lightweight Adventure Chair

$99.95

Rocky Mountain Outfitter, Kalispell

7 XLC Nano Crampons

$199.95

Rocky Mountain Outfitter, Kalispell

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Stocking Stuffers

1 Santoré Garnet Earrings

$46

Sappari, Whitefish

2 Santoré Garnet Necklace

$60

Sappari, Whitefish

3 Animal Mug and Plate

$11 to $16

Electric Avenue Gifts, Bigfork

4 Bigfoot Sasquatch Stuffed Animal

$15

Flair Gifts and Cards, Kalispell

5 Blue Q Crew Socks

$10 women/$12 men

Flair Gifts and Cards, Kalispell

6 Life is Better Soy Candles

$16

The Montana Scene, Kalispell

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

The Creatives

1 Books by Local Authors

$15 and up

Bookshelf, Kalispell

2 Glacier Park Map

$12

Bookshelf, Kalispell

3 Wooden Vase

$114

Purple Pomegranate, Whitefish

4 Tricolor Gum Print by Megan Crawford

$175

Station 8, Columbia Falls

5 Painting by Dennis Johnson

$450

Frame of Reference, Whitefish

6 Painting by Richie Carter

$675

Frame of Reference, Whitefish

7 Beacon Editor’s Club

Starting at $5/month

Flathead Beacon, Kalispell

www.beaconeditorsclub.com

8 Montana Moments by Photographer Chuck Haney

$30

Bookshelf, Kalispell

9 CLSTER Earrings

$75-$95

Montana Modern Fine Art Gallery, Kalispell

