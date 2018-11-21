Real Estate Market Trends

When you look at this chart, the bars show the quantity of sales (by year), and their measurement is the left scale. The lines show the median days between listing and actually going under contract, and their measurement is on the right side scale (see chart).

Over the past three years, most folks put a “9” in the thousands digit of their original home list price (like $349,000 instead of $341,000). Three years ago, such pricing was third slowest (listing date to contract date) — this past year it was in the middle paces to go under contract. Very few ever do put a “1” in that spot, and such was the slowest to contract this past year. For 0, 6, 8 and 9, we’ve seen faster sales year-over-year. Fastest to sell this past year: 8. Most folks simply put a 9, 5 or 0 in the thousands digit of their original list price.

What’s not charted is the median percentage of sold price to original list price, by digit. The highest-yielding three digits by year: 1, 6, 3 (2016); 1, 7, 2 (2017); 2, 8, 3 (2018).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

