Washington Man Arrested After Libby Stabbing

A 24-year-old Washington man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man at least 10 times near Libby on Nov. 11.

According to the Lincoln County District Court, Michael Borchardt Robertson was expected to be charged with attempted murder on Monday however those charges had not been formally filed as the Beacon went to print.

According to law enforcement and media reports, a Libby man was walking along Kootenai River Road when he was attacked from behind. The victim was able to fight off his attacker by discharging a can of bear spray. The victim suffered two collapsed lungs but survived. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy’s arrested Robertson soon after.

Comments

comments