Explore: Lone Pine State Park in Winter

Winter is a great time to explore Lone Pine State Park. The trails offer a peaceful winter-wonderland experience that is perfect for every level of snowshoeing. Too cold outside? Beat your cabin fever at the visitor center with a variety of events and interpretive programs or play with your kids at rotating activity tables.

Throughout winter, the main parking lot will be maintained and plowed. However, due to budgetary limitations, the Valley View Trailhead parking area will not be plowed and will close Dec. 1.

Lone Pine State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. Visitor center hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Monday and Tuesday. Snowshoe rentals are available for $5 per person or $10 per family.

Lone Pine State Park is located 5 miles southwest of Kalispell and offers one of the most vivid views of the valley and 7.5 miles of trails. For more information about winter offerings at Lone Pine State Park call (406) 755-2706 ext. 2 or visit Lone Pine State Park on Facebook.

Comments

comments