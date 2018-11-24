Missoula County to Bill Politicians for Law Enforcement Cost

MISSOULA — Missoula County commissioners have approved a policy to charge organizers of large political campaign events for the cost of additional law enforcement services.

The policy approved Wednesday came followed a recent visit by President Donald Trump to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. The sheriff’s department spent nearly $13,000 in providing security. The county sent a bill to Rosendale’s campaign, but did not receive a response.

Under the new policy, organizers of political events that cost the county more than $1,000 will be billed for the additional costs.

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier tells the Missoulian a planned Dec. 3 trip to Missoula by former Vice President Joe Biden will fall under the new policy if the county’s costs exceed $1,000. Commissioners acknowledge they have no way to enforce the policy.

