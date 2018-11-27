Glacier Grad Hashley Helps Providence to Fast Start

Glacier's Jaxen Hashley holds up the first place State AA Championship plaque after defeating Bozeman in Four Seasons Arena Saturday. Courtesy Julia Moss | Great Falls Tribune

Jaxen Hashley’s return to basketball is off to a rousing start at the University of Providence in Great Falls, where the former multi-sport Glacier High School standout has started every game for the 6-1 Argos.

Hashley led the Wolfpack to its first and only state championship in 2017 as a high school senior but chose, initially, to play football in college, earning a scholarship at Montana State University as a defensive lineman. A recurring knee injury, however, forced Hashley to end his football career without playing a down for the Bobcats, and the 6-foot-7 center enrolled at Providence this fall.

In seven games this season, Hashley is averaging 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds despite seeing less than 20 minutes of action per game. Hashley is shooting better than 61 percent from the field to lead the Argos in that category.

