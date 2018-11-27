Hockey Players Lace Up Their Skates for 8th Annual Craft Brewers Cup

Can there be any better combination than hockey and craft beer?

For the last eight years, the Craft Brewers Cup in Kalispell has proved that beer and hockey are indeed a winning combination. This year’s tournament will be held at Woodland Park’s outdoor rink from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 and feature 12 teams, including six from Northwest Montana and six traveling from Missoula, Calgary and even the United Kingdom.

Money raised from the tournament helps support the Flathead Valley Hockey Association. The organization was established in 2007 to promote youth hockey. Dustin Zuffelato, one of the organizers of the event, said that some of the funds raised are used to purchase skates, sticks and other gear so kids don’t have to buy their own.

“We want to make it easy for kids to participate in the game,” he said.

The tournament begins Friday, Nov. 30, and games continue right up until the championship on Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, a beer garden will open so spectators can grab a beer and watch the action on the ice.

For more information, visit http://craftbrewershockeyleague.com.

