Hot Tub Heroes Wish Granted in Kalispell

Big John’s and Sundance Spas has donated a spa to Chad Taylor, a veteran, as part of the Wish 4 Our Heroes Program. Big John’s and Sundance collaborate to run a special promotion through which, upon Big John’s selling 100 Sundance Spas, a new spa is donated to one deserving disabled veteran in our area.

Kalispell Marine Corporal Chad Taylor was serving in Iraq in April 2003. He was in an amphibious personnel carrier that was hit by two rocket-propelled grenades and he received extensive shrapnel wounds and leg trauma, which required over 20 surgeries and nine months of physical therapy. He still suffers from a lot of leg pain and warm water therapy helps with the pain.

Big John’s is a family owned and operated business and has proudly sold Sundance Spas for over 40 years. It has Sundance-certified technicians and carries a full line of parts and accessories.

Big John’s would like to thank all its Sundance customers for their support, which enabled it to make Taylor’s wish come true.

