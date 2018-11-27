Kalispell Lakers Pair Inks With MSU-Billings

Randy Stultz makes a throw to first in a game against the Missoula Mavericks at Griffin Field on July 17, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Teammates Logan Siblerud and Randy Stultz will have four more years together on the diamond after the Kalispell Lakers pair signed to play at Montana State University-Billings earlier this month, joining a program that already includes ex-Lakers Andrew Schleusner and Brandon Maassen.

Stultz, a senior at Bigfork High School, earned all-state honors last season for the Lakers as a shortstop. He hit .357 during the regular season in 2018 and followed that up with a 6-for-13 effort at the state tournament. A three-sport athlete, Stultz also plays football and basketball for the Vikings.

Siblerud, likewise, is a three-sport athlete and just wrapped up his senior season as a wide receiver and defensive back at Flathead High School. The 6-foot-2 right-hander will pitch for the Yellowjackets.

MSU-Billings competes at the NCAA Division II level and is the only four-year college baseball program in the state of Montana.

