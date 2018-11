When: Thursday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: www.fvsef.org

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) is hosting its annual gala event to celebrate the valley’s skiing history and raise money for the FVSEF Whitefish Mountain Resort Race Team and the Ski Heritage Center Museum of Skiing. This year’s dinner will feature the region’s top chefs. Tickets are $85 in advance and $95 at door.

