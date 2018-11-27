Stolen Beer and Wood

8:25 a.m. A fistfight broke out at an area gas station.

8:42 a.m. A Doberman attacked a Columbia Falls woman.

9:09 a.m. An abandoned van was discovered in Kalispell.

2:03 p.m. Five kids were standing around screaming at each other in Evergreen.

4:30 p.m. A dog was barking all day long.

4:43 p.m. A Whitefish resident said a man walked up to his house and stole firewood and beer off his porch.

5:57 p.m. A trash bag was in the middle of the street.

6:01 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.

6:11 p.m. An “old beat-up motorhome” ran over a mailbox in Bigfork.

6:13 p.m. A deer was shot.

9:28 p.m. Some tires were stolen in Kalispell.

9:34 p.m. Some dogs rushed a Columbia Falls man in his own front yard. The man said if it happens again he’ll be forced to shoot the animals.

11:31 p.m. A Kalispell man has been “pounding on things” for hours.

Comments

comments