Stolen Beer and Wood

8:25 a.m. A fistfight broke out at an area gas station.
8:42 a.m. A Doberman attacked a Columbia Falls woman.
9:09 a.m. An abandoned van was discovered in Kalispell.
2:03 p.m. Five kids were standing around screaming at each other in Evergreen.
4:30 p.m. A dog was barking all day long.
4:43 p.m. A Whitefish resident said a man walked up to his house and stole firewood and beer off his porch.
5:57 p.m. A trash bag was in the middle of the street.
6:01 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.
6:11 p.m. An “old beat-up motorhome” ran over a mailbox in Bigfork.
6:13 p.m. A deer was shot.
9:28 p.m. Some tires were stolen in Kalispell.
9:34 p.m. Some dogs rushed a Columbia Falls man in his own front yard. The man said if it happens again he’ll be forced to shoot the animals.
11:31 p.m. A Kalispell man has been “pounding on things” for hours.