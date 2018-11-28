Grizzly Bears in the Yard

7:59 a.m. A baby in Coram was playing with a phone and accidently called 911.

8:41 a.m. A Lakeside woman said she picked up her granddaughter at a “house full of juveniles” and thought law enforcement should be aware. She felt that it was a “little odd.”

9:09 a.m. A Libby woman reported that someone broke into her house and moved all her remotes.

11:06 a.m. A Kalispell man’s brother was screaming at him.

1:20 p.m. A couple of dogs were at large in Kalispell.

1:52 p.m. A 4-year-old in Kalispell called 911 and said “hello.”

2:18 p.m. Someone cooking Thanksgiving dinner set off a smoke detector.

2:45 p.m. A Libby man called 911 asking that police do something about all the grizzly bears on his lawn. The man called back a little later to report that he’s been running a fever for the last few days and he “might be seeing things.”

6:36 p.m. A Somers resident reported that someone was having a huge bonfire. Upon further investigation, someone was having a huge bonfire and they were planning on keeping it burning “throughout the night.”

7:46 p.m. A busted-up bus from a West Glacier raft company was found in Marion. The reporting party was worried that the bus had been stolen, but upon further investigation the raft company had sold the vehicle a few years back.

10:14 p.m. A Kalispell woman’s boyfriend was “causing a scene.”

10:16 p.m. A Libby man stole a dog.

