Flathead Sheriff Investigating Shooting, Burglary

Law enforcement agents pursued and apprehended several suspects in a burglary in a neighborhood south of Whitefish, where a gun was also allegedly fired.

Flathead County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress on Nov. 29 at about 8 a.m. in a neighborhood located south of Whitefish. Someone was also accused of firing a gun, Sheriff Chuck Curry reported.

Responding deputies, and one officer from U.S. Fish and Game, were told a vehicle had fled the scene, and the law enforcement officers found the vehicle and chased it.

The driver led the officers onto a service road off KM Ranch Road when the vehicle stopped and one of the people inside attempted to flee on foot.

Jaymes Leduc, 28, now faces charges of eluding a peace officer, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and other warrants.

The sheriff reports that all people involved in the incident are detained and being interviewed by detectives as the investigation continues. Officers from “other local jurisdictions” were collecting evidence related to other open cases throughout Flathead County in relation to this case, the sheriff’s office reported.

Along with the sheriff’s office and Fish and Game, the Kalispell Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol also responded to the vehicle pursuit.

