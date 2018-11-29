Lame Deer Man Pleads Not Guilty in Reservation Death

BILLINGS — A 29-year-old Lame Deer man has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a death on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The Billings Gazette reports Darrell Lee Whiteman was indicted earlier this month and entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings.

The indictment alleges Whiteman caused the death of another man “upon a sudden quarrel and heat of passion,” on March 4, 2017.

Public court records don’t identify the victim or disclose the circumstances of his death. Big Horn County officials previously said the FBI was investigating the death of 32-year-old Dana L. Shoulderblade at a residence in Muddy, just west of Lame Deer, also on March 4, 2017.

Coroner Terry Bullis said Wednesday he did not have any information on the circumstances leading to Shoulderblade’s death.

