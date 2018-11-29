Officials Identify Montana Man Who Died During Police Pursuit

HAVRE — Officials in northern Montana have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a rollover crash while driving a stolen pickup truck and fleeing law enforcement officers.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Lt. John Colby tells the Havre Daily News that Rowdy Denny of Rocky Boy suffered fatal injuries in the crash Tuesday night east of Chinook.

The Montana Highway Patrol said Blaine County officers were pursuing the pickup on U.S. Highway 2, for about 15 to 20 miles. The driver turned onto a dirt road and traveled two miles before crashing.

Denny was thrown from the pickup. He was taken to the hospital in Havre and flown to the hospital in Great Falls, where he died early Wednesday.

Colby said the pickup was reported stolen in Rocky Boy.

