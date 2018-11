When: Nov. 30, Dec, 1, Dec. 7, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Where: Theatre on the Lake in Polson

More info: portpolsonplayers.com

Produced by The Port Polson Players, 25 performers kick off the annual Mission Valley Friends of the Arts membership drive with the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life,” based on the 1946 movie that is a staple of Christmas television around the world. Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for students and senior citizens.

Comments

comments