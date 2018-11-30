Police Identify Officer Involved in Deadly Shooting

MISSOULA — Authorities have identified the Missoula police officer involved in the deadly shooting last week.

Missoula police say officer Joseph Burger was placed on paid administrative leave as is standard department policy following the shooting of 49-year-old Janessa Cooper.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired inside a Missoula home on Nov. 18.

Police say the officers encountered Cooper who was armed, leading to police shooting Cooper. No officers were injured.

Burger has been with the Missoula department for nearly three years.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. The Missoula Police Department is conducting an internal investigation.

