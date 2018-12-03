Man Charged with Killing Man with Tomahawk During Fight

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man is charged with killing another man by hitting him in the neck with a tomahawk during an early morning street fight sparked by an ongoing feud.

James Michael Parker was charged Friday with deliberate homicide in the March 22 death of 45-year-old Lloyd Geaudry in Great Falls. Prosecutors say the tomahawk severed an artery and Geaudry’s spinal cord.

Parker did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance on Friday. His bail is set at $500,000.

Parker, who was on federal probation at the time of the killing, has been in custody since his arrest in March. He is now being held on the state charges.

Parker has prior felony convictions for assault with a weapon in 2004 and sexual assault in 2005.

