Fireside Chat and Film Festival to Cap Off Outdoor Recreation Summit

The public is invited to join more than 250 Business of Outdoor Recreation Summit attendees for a special evening Fireside Chat and Film Festival at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Outdoor recreation and conservation leaders will be celebrating the evening with National Parks Conservation Association’s Hayley Mortimer and Michael Jamison, as well as Patagonia’s Lisa Pike, the company’s vice president of environmental activism, along with several additional special guests.

The evening includes kicking-off NPCA’s Centennial, sitting fireside with Patagonia, viewing four captivating films, and awarding the event’s final $5,000 Summit Award.

Ryan Thompson of The Fly Fishing Film Tour will emcee the evening, so you know it’s going to be a good one. Your ticket enters you in a drawing for several amazing giveaways thanks to our generous Summit sponsors and exhibitors, so claim your ticket and come celebrate the great outdoors. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at the door beginning 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Check out the event details here: https://whova.com/web/mboor_201812/

Longtime biologist Jim Williams will be signing and selling his newly released Patagonia book project “Path of the Puma: The Remarkable Resilience of the Mountain Lion” in the lobby before the Fireside Chat and Film Festival.

