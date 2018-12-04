Missoula Child Becomes First Flu Death in State this Season

MISSOULA – Montana health officials say a Missoula County child has become the first person to die of an influenza-related illness in the state this season.

Department of Public Health and Human Services officials said in a statement Monday there aren’t many flu cases in Montana right now, but the number is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

There have been five flu-related pediatric deaths across the nation so far.

Health officials did not identify the child who died in Missoula.

The aunt of a 6-year-old Missoula girl has started a GoFundMe page that says the girl died of influenza B and pneumonia on Saturday. The family is raising money to help pay for the kindergartner’s medical expenses and funeral on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

