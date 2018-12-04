Montana Woman Guilty of Embezzling $630K from Employer

MISSOULA — A 54-year-old Montana woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $630,000 from customers of her employer over a seven-year period, ending in April 2016.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Ann Bennett Hermanson of West Yellowstone pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Federal prosecutors allege Hermanson took the money while working at an accounting and business services company.

The thefts were discovered when a customer reported irregularities in her business account. An investigation found Hermanson had been writing checks to herself on customers’ accounts and using their signature stamps to sign the checks.

Hermanson has repaid some of the money and has agreed to pay nearly $502,000 in restitution. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 12.

