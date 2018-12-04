Seven Deer Killed in Montana Test Positive for Wasting Disease

GREAT FALLS – Officials say seven more deer killed by hunters in Montana have tested positive for a brain wasting disease.

The Great Falls Tribune reports most of the seven mule deer bucks found to have chronic wasting disease were harvested in Montana counties that share a border with Canada.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon says this group of deer was the “biggest batch of positives we’ve had in the last two years.”

Three of the deer were killed in Valley and Daniels counties where the deadly disease had not yet been found.

The disease affects the nervous system of deer, elk and moose.

Lemon says more test results are expected next week.

Depending on the results, the department might consider expanding CWD-positive areas and transportation restriction zones.

Comments

comments