When: Friday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

Stroll through downtown Whitefish and enjoy the street vendors, the crafters, Bar W wagon rides as well as the Winter Carnival float and royalty, and beautiful downtown storefronts all dressed in their holiday finest. Get your picture taken with Santa and enter for a chance to win hundreds of dollars in gift certificates, products and services.

