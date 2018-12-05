Flathead Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation Charge

A 43-year-old Flathead County man has pleaded guilty to felony sexual exploitation in federal court.

Allen Duane Turman admitted last week in U.S. District Court in Missoula to making a video of an under age girl engaging in a sexual act. Turman faces a maximum sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

In October 2017, law enforcement received a call about a thumb drive belonging to Turman that included video files of a girl under the age of 18 engaging in a sexual act. Other files on the thumb drive indicated that Turman had made the video himself.

In August 2018, Turman was interviewed by law enforcement and said that he was on drugs at the time of the video’s creation and that his memory of that time was poor. However, he did not dispute that he had made the video.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department and the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the case.

