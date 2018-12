When: Friday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kalispell

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com

An evening of great shopping, good food, spirits and smiling faces. Enter to win one of several $100 gift certificates. Smart Alex will be playing at Valley Bank and the Trinity Lutheran Hand bell Choir will be playing close to Alpine Lighting. Discover the many businesses, restaurants and breweries that make the Kalispell community great.

