An open letter to all dog owners/walkers:

I have a few basic requests to help make dog walking in the Flathead a bit safer, and more enjoyable for all of us.

If you are walking your dog in a city-owned space (parks, sidewalks, neighborhoods etc.), keep your dog on a leash. It’s the law (everywhere) in city limits! Pick up your dogs’ waste, should they decide to defecate anywhere and every time. Don’t allow your unleashed dogs to run amok, and approach other dogs or people without their permission. If you cannot retrieve your off-leash dog with 100 percent confidence in the surroundings you’re in the “do not allow your dog to be off leash” category. It is a safety issue for both dogs, and people.

These are four basic, responsible, behaviors of dog owners, yet so many people do not think these apply to them, or their dog. Many public places are going to start closing the opportunity for dogs to walk in certain areas because of poop not beings cleaned up, dogs running at large, etc. I don’t want my privilege to walk my dog taken away simply because of others’ irresponsible and reckless behavior. Please be responsible for your dog, and their behavior, when out and about in the city. Please be respectful to other dogs and their owners.

Angie McCrorie

Kalispell

