Carroll College’s Enrollment Drop Creates Budget Deficit

HELENA — A decline in enrollment has led to a budget deficit at Helena’s Carroll College.

The Independent Record reports that the school’s freshman enrollment declined from 374 in 2016 to 297 in 2018. Those numbers include transfers to the college, who are classified as freshmen. Not counting those transfers, freshman enrollment was 254 in 2018.

School spokeswoman Sarah Lawlor says she’s optimistic the college can make up for the shortfall in the spring through better-than-projected retention and transfers. The college boasts the highest graduation and retention rates of any in Montana.

Carroll also is diversifying by launching a graduate program and a masters in accounting, with three more programs in development, and is looking at which programs should be re-energized, realigned or cut.

