More Deer Test Positive for Wasting Disease in Montana

BILLINGS — Nine more deer killed by hunters in Montana have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The latest findings bring to 22 the number of deer that have tested positive this season for the deadly brain wasting disease. Also known as CWD, it can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said positive test results came back on two mule deer and a white-tailed deer shot south of Billings in Carbon County. Along the Hi-Line in northern Montana, the disease tally included three deer in Blaine County, two in Valley County and one in Phillips County.

State officials have said they could expand restrictions on the transport of brain or spinal column material from animals harvested in areas where the disease was found.

