Law Enforcement Investigating Deadly Car Fire

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a vehicle in the Hungry Horse area on Dec. 8.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, officers received a report of a vehicle fully on fire in the woods near Lion Lake.

When responding crews were able to put out the fire, they found the remains of one person in the car. The Flathead County Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The remains have not been identified.

The case is under investigation, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to call the detective division at 406-758-5600 or Crimestoppers at 406-752-8477.

Comments

comments