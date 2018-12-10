Pablo Man Killed in Hit and Run on U.S. 93

A 20-year-old Pablo man was killed in an hit and run incident on Dec. 8 along U.S. Highway 93.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified the victim as Aiden Finley of Pablo.

According to Bell, the incident occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 8. Although first responders tried to save the man, Finley died of his injuries at the scene. Bell said authorities, including the Lake County Sheriff’s, Montana Highway Patrol, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police, are currently “running down leads.”

